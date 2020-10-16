Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.11. 4,042,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,940,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

