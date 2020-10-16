CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,854. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,239,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 127,778 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

