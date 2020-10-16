ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Price Up 7.8%

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 578,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 429,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

The stock has a market cap of $511.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

