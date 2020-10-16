Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,101,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,795.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

