Chardan Capital Boosts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $35.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

RCKT traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 2,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,944. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

