Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Forterra worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 89.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Forterra by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. Forterra Inc has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

