Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Landec worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Landec by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Landec by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNDC. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

