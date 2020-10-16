Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after buying an additional 547,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 181,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.55 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

