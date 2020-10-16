Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 75.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 107.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 32.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $212.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 6.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

