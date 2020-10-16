Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 222.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 165,472 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

