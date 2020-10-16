Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

UTMD stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

