Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,429 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of TransMedics Group worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 485.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market cap of $361.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.83.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

