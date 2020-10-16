Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,969 Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $5.52 on Friday. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

