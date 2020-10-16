ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $92,887.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Binance, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,314.52 or 0.99718219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125708 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, BigONE, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

