Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Tops $27.03 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00007506 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a total market cap of $27.03 million and approximately $601,218.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00267213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.01409088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150212 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

