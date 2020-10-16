Chromia Market Capitalization Reaches $14.34 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Chromia has a market cap of $14.34 million and $6.11 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,059,481 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

