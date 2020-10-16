Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 99,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $220,559.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,181.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

CTXS stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

