CloakCoin Hits Market Cap of $736,949.91 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $736,949.91 and approximately $17,404.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003653 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00028412 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,513,758 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

