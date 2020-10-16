Cloudbric (CLB) Market Capitalization Tops $4.11 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $39,113.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00262659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.01417669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150271 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,056,282 tokens. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.