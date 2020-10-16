CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 19.7%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares were up 19.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 480,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 89,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS Incorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

About CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

