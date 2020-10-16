CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

CEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE:CEO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.48. 608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $2.5806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth approximately $29,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth approximately $12,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNOOC by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNOOC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.