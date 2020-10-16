CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus Encana (NYSE:ECA) Financial Analysis

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNX Resources and Encana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 3 7 0 2.70 Encana 2 4 2 0 2.00

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.90%. Encana has a consensus price target of $5.59, indicating a potential downside of 42.57%. Given CNX Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Encana.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Encana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.02 -$80.73 million $0.26 40.12 Encana $5.94 billion 2.13 $1.07 billion $0.86 11.31

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. Encana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -39.32% 1.45% 0.80% Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Encana beats CNX Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 519,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 608,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 981,700 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 2,122,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

