Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price rose 15.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 612,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,811% from the average daily volume of 32,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -400,000.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

