Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Trading Up 6.8%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 186,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 233,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,897.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

