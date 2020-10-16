CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $678,350.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.01410643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150411 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.