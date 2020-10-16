Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report $759.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.80 million and the highest is $778.91 million. Colfax posted sales of $846.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,142,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 855,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.71, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.89. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

