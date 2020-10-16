Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,472,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

