Comparing TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) & Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TransDigm Group and Air Industries Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group 0 6 9 0 2.60 Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransDigm Group presently has a consensus target price of $505.47, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransDigm Group and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group 14.24% -25.74% 5.79% Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransDigm Group and Air Industries Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group $5.22 billion 5.07 $889.77 million $16.96 28.82 Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.61 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -12.11

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransDigm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of TransDigm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Air Industries Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications, mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications, and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

