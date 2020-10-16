Compugen Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.