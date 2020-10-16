Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,278.31 or 0.99374378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00030774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00125665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

