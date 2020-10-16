ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028624 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.01404660 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,935,231 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

