Contrasting Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NYSE:TNDM)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 41.27 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -90.26 Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 20.44 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -552.73

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -69.69% -35.04% -28.28% Tandem Diabetes Care -10.29% -12.88% -6.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 4 10 0 2.71

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $117.23, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $113.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

