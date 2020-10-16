Contrasting Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nordic American Tankers 1 0 1 0 2.00

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Nordic American Tankers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Nordic American Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.69 $930.23 million $5.09 3.16 Nordic American Tankers $175.45 million 3.07 -$10.35 million ($0.07) -52.14

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tankers. Nordic American Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Nordic American Tankers 32.35% 14.59% 8.48%

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Nordic American Tankers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011. Nordic American Tankers Limited was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.