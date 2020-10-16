Contrasting Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Photronics (OTCMKTS:PLAB)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A Photronics 6.01% 4.00% 3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tokyo Electron and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Photronics has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 4.24 $1.70 billion $2.69 26.00 Photronics $550.66 million 1.23 $29.79 million $0.44 23.41

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats Tokyo Electron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

