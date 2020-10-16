Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.27.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$3,450,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. Also, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total transaction of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

