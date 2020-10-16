Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.0867

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $21.68 million and $2.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.44 or 0.04833564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.