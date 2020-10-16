Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius Sells 190,000 Shares

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$661,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,669,250.81.

TSE KOR traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 271,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.91. Corvus Gold Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.17.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

