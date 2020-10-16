Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $246.46 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $246.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00047188 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,280.03 or 0.99467548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 262,269,022 coins and its circulating supply is 204,484,419 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

