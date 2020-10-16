CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $53,103.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

