Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $16,593.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150454 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.