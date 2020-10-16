Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,724.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Credits has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Tidex and Kucoin. Credits has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $54,724.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kucoin, WazirX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

