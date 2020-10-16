Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 11.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) shot up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.05. 139,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 139,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

