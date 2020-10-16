Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 10%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.90 and last traded at $109.83. Approximately 2,106,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,005,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 238.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,158,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,299,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 553,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

