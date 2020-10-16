Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $83.12.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 46.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 51.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 353.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Crown by 161.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

