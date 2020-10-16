Cryptaur (CPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,221.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.73 or 0.04800762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

