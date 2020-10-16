Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches One Day Volume of $68.01 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx, Huobi Korea, Bibox and ABCC. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $68.01 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $548.88 or 0.04836237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044365 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,719,634,703 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, Bithumb Global, DDEX, CPDAX, Bibox, Fatbtc, OceanEx, KuCoin, IDEX, CoinTiger, Dcoin, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi Global, BiteBTC, ABCC, HitBTC, Huobi Korea, BigONE, GOPAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.