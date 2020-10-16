Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $36.91. 2,443,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,234,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DADA. BidaskClub raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

