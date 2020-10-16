DAEX (DAX) Price Down 11.8% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DAEX has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,232.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.48 or 0.04801248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.