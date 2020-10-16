Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gatecoin, YoBit and DDEX. Dai has a market cap of $912.45 million and approximately $79.64 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 905,208,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,208,090 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, AirSwap, YoBit, OasisDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

