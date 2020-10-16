Dan Puckett Sells 12,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,320.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,037.32.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $71,514.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 646,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.